Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Russia hopeful of U.S. prisoner swap including arms dealer Bout

11/18/2022 | 02:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Journalists attend a news conference of Russian arms dealer Bout, his wife and lawyer via a video link from the U.S. in Moscow

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia hopes it can make a prisoner swap with the United States that would include convicted Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death", a deputy foreign minister was quoted as saying on Friday.

"The Americans are showing some external activity, we are working professionally through a special channel designed for this," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying on Friday by Interfax.

"It is undeniable that Viktor Bout is among those who are being discussed, and we certainly count on a positive result," Ryabkov said.

Variously dubbed "the merchant of death" and "the sanctions buster" for his ability to get around arms embargoes, Bout was one of the world's most wanted men prior to his 2008 arrest on multiple charges related to arms trafficking.

For almost two decades, Bout was one of the world's most notorious arms dealers, selling weaponry to rogue states, rebel groups and murderous warlords in Africa, Asia and South America.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.69% 452.63 Real-time Quote.-14.97%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.23% 150.05 Real-time Quote.-13.59%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.55% 60.45 Delayed Quote.-20.23%
Latest news "Economy"
02:43aBritish packaging firm DS Smith names Biffa's Pike as new finance boss
RE
02:43aSacyr hires investment banks to sell 600 mln euros of assets
RE
02:42aUniCredit to give staff in Germany 2,500 euro tax-free bonus-memo
RE
02:37aRussia hopeful of U.S. prisoner swap including arms dealer Bout
RE
02:31aVivendi's Canal Plus in talks to buy telco Orange's film and pay TV units - Variety
RE
02:31aU.S. VP Harris: United States has enduring economic commitment to Indo-Pacific
RE
02:31aIndia releases draft of new data protection bill
RE
02:29aMoody's changes Renault's outlook to "stable" from "negative"
RE
02:29aLeaders at APEC condemn recent firing of missiles by North Korea in strongest terms - Japan govt
RE
02:29aBritain's Nationwide warns of rising bad loans as outlook sours
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Zuckerberg says WhatsApp business chat will drive sales sooner than met..
2After Elon Musk's ultimatum, Twitter employees start exiting
3SAP SE : Downgraded from Buy to Sell by Jefferies
4Zurich Insurance to begin share buyback program on Nov. 21
5Qt Group Plc - Managers' Transactions - Kumpulainen

HOT NEWS