Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry has been discussing with its Chinese counterparts the possibility of taking out loans in yuan, but there has been no decision yet, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told RIA agency in remarks published on Monday.

"Negotiations with Chinese partners have been going on for a long time. So far there is no decision," Siluanov told the state RIA news agency.

"We discussed this topic at the end of last year at the inter-ministerial dialogue." (Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Tom Hogue)