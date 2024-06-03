(Reuters) - Russian air defence units intercepted 20 Ukrainian drones on Monday in southern Russia's Kursk region bordering Ukraine, regional Governor Alexei Smironov said.

Smirnov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said Ukrainian forces had attacked four villages in his region using attack drones and helicopters, but no injuries were reported.

In Belgorod region, to the southeast, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said air defence units had downed "several airborne targets". Roofs of some dwellings were damaged.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Ukraine has regularly staged attacks on Russian border regions, angering the Kremlin. President Vladimir Putin said the attacks prompted a push by Russian troops last month into northern parts of Kharkiv region to form a "buffer zone".

The Russian military says it captured about 12 villages, but Ukrainian officials say their troops remain in control of 70% of Vovchansk, a key town 5 km (3 miles) inside the border.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Stephen Coates)