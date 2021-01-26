Log in
Russia lifts travel bans for Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar

01/26/2021 | 02:26am EST
Russia has lifted entry restrictions for the citizens of four more countries - Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar - which were imposed earlier to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The relevant resolution was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The citizens of these countries as well as people with residence permits are allowed to enter Russia via airport checkpoints. In turn, Russians will be able to fly to any of these countries.

With consideration for the epidemiological situation in individual countries, the Emergency Response Centre decided to resume international air flights to and from these countries as of January 27, 2021, on a reciprocal basis. Flights will be performed to/from Vietnam (Moscow-Hanoi), India (Moscow-New Delhi), and Finland (Moscow-Helsinki and St Petersburg-Helsinki) twice a week, and to/from Qatar (Moscow-Doha) three times per week.

Disclaimer

Government of the Russian Federation published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 07:25:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
