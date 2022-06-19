Log in
Russia likely to intensify attacks as Kyiv awaits EU decision - Zelenskiy

06/19/2022 | 03:56pm EDT
June 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that he expects Russia to intensify its attacks on his country while Kyiv awaits a European Unsion decision this week on granting Ukraine the status of a candidate country.

"Obviously, this week we should expect from Russia an intensification of its hostile activities, as an example," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

"And not only against Ukraine, but also against other European countries. We are preparing. We are ready." (Reporting in Lviv by Maria Starkova; Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
