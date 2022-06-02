Russia limits exports of noble gases, a key ingredient for making chips

June 2 (Reuters) - Sanctions-hit Russia has limited exports
of noble gases such as neon, a key ingredient for making chips,
until the end of 2022 to strengthen its market position, its
trade ministry said on Thursday.
Russia's export curbs could worsen the supply crunch in the
global chips market. Ukraine was one of the world's largest
suppliers of noble gases until it suspended production at its
plants in the cities of Mariupol and Odesa in March.
Exports of noble gases, which Russia used to supply to Japan
and other countries, will be allowed only with special state
permission until Dec. 31, the Russian government said on May 30.
The move will provide an opportunity to "rearrange those
chains that have now been broken and build new ones," Deputy
Trade Minister Vasily Shpak told Reuters via the ministry's
press service on Thursday.
Russia accounts for 30% of the global supply of noble gases,
according to the ministry's estimate.
Taiwan, the world's leading producer of chips, imposed curbs
on exports of this product to Russia after Moscow sent thousands
of troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24.
"We plan to increase our production capacity (of noble
gases) in the near future. We believe that we will have an
opportunity to be heard in this global chain, and this will give
us some competitive advantage if it is necessary to build
mutually beneficial negotiations with our colleagues," Shpak
said.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Richard Chang)