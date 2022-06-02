Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia limits exports of noble gases, a key ingredient for making chips

06/02/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 2 (Reuters) - Sanctions-hit Russia has limited exports of noble gases such as neon, a key ingredient for making chips, until the end of 2022 to strengthen its market position, its trade ministry said on Thursday.

Russia's export curbs could worsen the supply crunch in the global chips market. Ukraine was one of the world's largest suppliers of noble gases until it suspended production at its plants in the cities of Mariupol and Odesa in March.

Exports of noble gases, which Russia used to supply to Japan and other countries, will be allowed only with special state permission until Dec. 31, the Russian government said on May 30.

The move will provide an opportunity to "rearrange those chains that have now been broken and build new ones," Deputy Trade Minister Vasily Shpak told Reuters via the ministry's press service on Thursday.

Russia accounts for 30% of the global supply of noble gases, according to the ministry's estimate.

Taiwan, the world's leading producer of chips, imposed curbs on exports of this product to Russia after Moscow sent thousands of troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"We plan to increase our production capacity (of noble gases) in the near future. We believe that we will have an opportunity to be heard in this global chain, and this will give us some competitive advantage if it is necessary to build mutually beneficial negotiations with our colleagues," Shpak said. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:41pVisa chief financial officer vasant prabhu says inflation not ha…
RE
01:41pU.S. Interior must weigh climate impacts of oil, gas leasing -settlement
RE
01:40pGermany's rheinmetall has yet to secure italy's backing to buy a…
RE
01:40pGermany's rheinmetall values 49% of oto melara unit at 190-210 m…
RE
01:40pGermany's rheinmetall has sent italy's leonardo a non-binding of…
RE
01:38pBiden to make primetime gun speech Thursday after string of mass shootings
RE
01:38pU.S. CFTC sues crypto exchange Gemini over misleading statements from 2017
RE
01:30pU.S. JUDGE SETS PLEA HEARING FOR FCA US FOR FRIDAY AT 1 : 30 edt -…
RE
01:30pU.s. justice department charges stellantis unit fca us with crim…
RE
01:27pA coming crypto storm for central banks? Focus on digital money intensifies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Who is Javier Olivan, Meta's next COO?
2Saudi Arabia to raise oil production if Russian output falls under sanc..
3Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Comcast, Meta, Roku, Snap...
4OC Oerlikon : Oerlikon Barmag – focus on eccentric screw pumps an..
5Prosus N : Investor notice (PDF)

HOT NEWS