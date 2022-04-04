Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia maintains gas deliveries as Europe considers fresh sanctions

04/04/2022 | 07:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows natural gas pipeline in front of word EU and Russia flag colours

OSLO/LONDON (Reuters) - Russia maintained gas flows through key pipeline routes into Europe on Monday, despite uncertainty over payment terms and as European leaders called for more sanctions against Moscow after war crimes allegations in Ukraine.

Physical gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline, at Germany's Mallnow border point see-sawed over the weekend and last stood at zero, data from operator Gascade showed.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas deliveries via Slovakia's Velke Kapusany entry point from Ukraine were steady on Monday at 967,841 MWh, as were flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany at 73,400,298 kWh/h.

Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom said it was continuing to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.

However, questions remain over future deliveries in light of the Kremlin's demand that buyers start paying Gazprom in roubles.

Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger confirmed over the weekend that his country will act in unison with the European Union against such payment demands.

Calls for a new round of sanctions to hit Russia's economy also emerged over the weekend after reports of possible war crimes following the discovery of hundreds of bodies, some bound and shot at close range, around towns near Kyiv after Kremlin forces withdrew.

Germany and its international partners will agree further sanctions on Russia in the coming days, a government spokesperson said on Monday, adding that he was confident the European Union would remain united on fresh measures.

Russia has previously denied targeting civilians and has rejected allegations of war crimes. Moscow said the killings near Kyiv were "staged" to sully Russia's name.

A German economy ministry spokesperson said a gas embargo would have economic consequences for Germany, and so it should act prudently. Germany gets around 40% of its gas from Russia and has already activated an emergency plan that could lead to gas rationing if supplies drop too low.

Italy, which is also heavily reliant on Russian gas, said it has sufficient reserves to forego Russian gas supply over the next few months.

Lithuania has already announced it will no longer import Russian gas to meet its domestic needs, becoming the first country in Europe to secure its independence from Russian supplies.

(Reporting by Nora Buli and Nina Chestney; editing by and Kirsten Donovan and David Evans)

By Nora Buli and Nina Chestney


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:27aRussian rouble reverse losses, stocks up as market expect more Russia-Ukraine talks
RE
07:26aHong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she will not seek a second term
RE
07:24aToronto futures gets boost from gold as Ukraine crisis drags
RE
07:23aU.S. pushes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council
RE
07:21aRussia maintains gas deliveries as Europe considers fresh sanctions
RE
07:19aGermany moving step by step toward Russian energy 'embargo' -Habeck
RE
07:17aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : British insurer Aviva becomes second FTSE firm with female CEO, CFO
RE
07:14aU.S. considers vaccines to protect poultry from deadly bird flu
RE
07:13aAnalysis-With capital markets jittery, private equity pounces to finance tech buyouts
RE
07:09aFalling stockpiles push zinc prices higher
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices fall after truce in Middle East conflict, SPR news
2Peru targets copper price windfall in dialed-back tax reform, minister ..
3Delivery Hero SE announces launch of EUR 1.4 billion-equivalent debt fi..
4BAYER AG : Raised to Buy by Barclays
5Indian state cancels Adani bids to supply imported coal

HOT NEWS