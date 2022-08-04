Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia may launch southern offensive to try to regain momentum - Ukraine general

08/04/2022 | 01:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Kherson region during Ukraine-Russia conflict

KYIV (Reuters) -Russia may launch an offensive in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson to try to wrest back momentum from Kyiv and has been visibly building up forces, Ukrainian General Oleksiy Hromov said on Thursday.

Russia holds swathes of Ukraine's south that it captured in the early phases of its Feb. 24 invasion, but Kyiv has vowed to mount a major counter-offensive and used sophisticated western weapons to hit Russian supply lines and ammo dumps.

Hromov said Russia had brought in a large amount of weapons and hardware to the northeast of the strategically important southern region of Kherson, much of which is occupied by Russia.

"It's possible the enemy may or will try to carry out offensive operations deep into our territory in order to seize the initiative and threaten the development of our success in order to force the (Ukrainian army) to stop expanding bridgeheads and go on the defensive," he told a news conference.

In the east, he said Ukraine had improved its tactical position around the eastern city of Sloviansk, recapturing two villages, but that Russian forces had been trying to take the eastern city of Avdiivka and village of Pisky.

Ukrainian forces had been forced to concede territory there, switching to defending south of the city of Avdiivka and leaving the Butivka coal mine, he said.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by William Maclean, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMMO, INC. -1.56% 5.375 Delayed Quote.-4.04%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.64% 61.25 Delayed Quote.-20.77%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:40pConoco forecasts low, single-digit oil production growth this year
RE
01:39pRussia may launch southern offensive to try to regain momentum - Ukraine general
RE
01:37pCanada to challenge U.S. softwood lumber duties under USMCA rules
RE
01:23pFed's Mester says she needs to see 'several months' of inflation easing
RE
01:22pU.S. delays Minuteman III missile test amid tensions over Taiwan - WSJ
RE
01:15pItaly finalises justice reform to help unlock EU funding
RE
01:13pHeatwaves and high energy prices leave Spain on thin ice
RE
01:13pHeatwaves and high energy prices leave Spain on thin ice
RE
01:10pU.S. urges Yemen's Houthis to release embassy, U.N. staff
RE
01:02pMexican central bank seen pushing up key rate to record level
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ING's 2Q Net Profit Fell, But Beat Market Views Significantly -- Update
2Bank of England raises rates by most since 1995 even as long recession ..
3Exclusive-Samsung workers in Vietnam bear brunt of slowdown in global d..
4Glencore to return $4.5 billion to shareholders
5VEON : Second Quarter 2022 Results

HOT NEWS