Russia ministries oppose Veon plans to sell Russian mobile business - paper

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry, economy
ministry and central bank all oppose plans by mobile operator
Veon Ltd to sell its Russian business, Vimpelcom, the
Kommersant newspaper said on Thursday.
Last November, Amsterdam-listed Veon said it would
sell Vimpelcom to senior members of the Vimpelcom management
team, led by CEO Aleksander Torbakhov, for 130 billion roubles
($1.87 billion).
Kommersant, citing unidentified sources, said the deal in
its current form did not suit the holders of Veon Eurobonds and
had been sent back for revisions.
Separately, Tass news agency cited a source saying the
government had sent the deal back so changes could be made, but
did not give any details.
Kommersant said it had not received responses to requests
for comment from Vimpelcom, Veon or the two Russian ministries.
($1 = 69.6505 roubles)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren)