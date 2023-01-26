Advanced search
Russia ministries oppose Veon plans to sell Russian mobile business - paper

01/26/2023 | 05:10pm EST
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry, economy ministry and central bank all oppose plans by mobile operator Veon Ltd to sell its Russian business, Vimpelcom, the Kommersant newspaper said on Thursday.

Last November, Amsterdam-listed Veon said it would sell Vimpelcom to senior members of the Vimpelcom management team, led by CEO Aleksander Torbakhov, for 130 billion roubles ($1.87 billion).

Kommersant, citing unidentified sources, said the deal in its current form did not suit the holders of Veon Eurobonds and had been sent back for revisions.

Separately, Tass news agency cited a source saying the government had sent the deal back so changes could be made, but did not give any details.

Kommersant said it had not received responses to requests for comment from Vimpelcom, Veon or the two Russian ministries. ($1 = 69.6505 roubles) (Reporting by David Ljunggren)


© Reuters 2023
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.64% 69.6532 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
VEON LTD. -3.51% 0.55 Delayed Quote.16.33%
