Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia mulls allowing cryptocurrency for international payments - Ifax

05/27/2022 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Representations of the Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies are seen on motherboard in this illustration picture

(Reuters) - Russia is considering allowing cryptocurrency to be used for international payments, Interfax news agency quoted a government official as saying on Friday.

"The idea of using digital currencies in transactions for international settlements is being actively discussed," Ivan Chebeskov, head of the finance ministry's financial policy department, was quoted as saying.

Russian officials are wrestling with how to regulate the country's crypto market and use of digital currencies, with the finance ministry opposed to the central bank's calls for a blanket ban.

Discussions have been ongoing for months and though the government expects cryptocurrencies to be legalised as a means of payment sooner or later, no consensus has yet been reached.

The finance ministry is discussing adding the latest proposal on international payments to an updated version of a draft law, the Vedomosti newspaper reported on Friday, citing government officials.

Allowing crypto as a means of settlement for international trade would help counter the impact of Western sanctions, which has seen Russia's access to traditional cross-border payment mechanisms "limited," Chebeskov said.

(Reporting by Reuters)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:16aPeak interest rates may be lower than expected as growth slowdown looms
RE
10:15aUK ministerial code updated to set out possible sanctions for breaches
RE
10:13aSterling heads for second weekly gain, aided by UK support package
RE
10:11aMother's crumb of comfort after losing one of her triplets in Senegal fire
RE
10:10aGlass Lewis backs all Hasbro directors in boardroom fight with Alta Fox
RE
10:08aChina signs MOU on civil air transport with Solomon Islands
RE
10:07aRouble extends losses after rates slashed; Eurobonds in focus
RE
10:07aCanada's top court upholds sentencing for 2017 mosque shooter
RE
10:07aToronto index up as tech, cyclical stocks gain
RE
10:05aToronto index up as tech, cyclical stocks gain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba Shares Soar in Hong Kong as Optimism Persists Over Earnings Bea..
2Musk sued by Twitter investors for stock 'manipulation' during takeover..
3REC Silicon - First quarter 2022 results
4Canopy Growth Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal year 2022 F..
5Google in talks to join India's open e-commerce network ONDC -sources

HOT NEWS