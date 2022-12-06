Russia oil price cap launch gives G7 leverage -U.S. Treasury official

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Western powers' leverage
over Russia has increased with their $60-a-barrel price cap on
Russian crude oil, and any adjustments to the limit will
consider a range of factors from Russian and global economic
conditions to oil markets, a U.S. Treasury official told Reuters
on Tuesday.
The price cap was imposed on Monday by the G7 industrial
democracies and Australia at a level above the current price for
Urals crude from Russia, the world's second largest oil
exporter.
The cap has two goals: prevent Russia from raking in
revenues from future oil price spikes as the war creates
uncertainty in markets, and ensure that oil from Russia
continues to flow to buyers including China and India, keeping
global market prices from spiking.
The $60 limit on Russia's seabourne oil exports is to be
reviewed every two months, and while the G7 is slated to start
reviewing the level in mid-January, the Treasury official said
there was no precise date on when the price cap level would be
adjusted.
The official added that G7 countries and Australia would be
busy in coming weeks determining two more price cap levels on
Russian refined oil products slated to be in place by Feb. 5.
"I think the point is that we have all the leverage and all
the control now that we've been able to set the ceiling at $60,"
the official said. "Any adjustments will be in the interest of
the G7 and will be in the interest in Ukraine, it will be in the
interest of the world economy and will not be in the interest of
Russia," the official said.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has said the
cap was a "gross interference" and that Russia was working on
mechanisms to prohibit its use.
The official did not detail what was meant by leverage,
though it was apparently a reference to Treasury's belief that
the cap puts Russia in a bind. Treasury is "skeptical" that
Russia would be able to sell all of its oil exports above the
price cap to countries including India and China, the official
said.
In separate remarks, Treasury Assistant Secretary for
Terrorist Financing Elizabeth Rosenberg, said that the policy
was specifically designed to allow India and China to continue
purchasing Russian crude, but at deeper discounts.
Moscow may refuse to sell oil to countries observing the
price cap, but this "would force them to shut in their oil,
denying them revenue and potentially taxing and damaging their
medium- to long-term drilling, refining, and storage
infrastructure," Rosenberg said at an American Conference
Institute sanctions conference in Washington.
"In any event, we will continue pursuing our overarching
policy goal: to cut into Russia’s energy revenues and to keep
Russian oil flowing in a stable global market," Rosenberg added.
Analysts say that as the oil price cap plan evolved, its
emphasis shifted from a mechanism to squeeze Russia's revenues,
to one that ensures ample oil supply and locks in market
discounts.
