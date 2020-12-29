Russia opens new criminal case against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny

MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Russian state investigators said
on Tuesday they had opened a new criminal case against Kremlin
critic Alexei Navalny, accusing him of fraudulently spending
public donations to organisations he controls on his personal
needs.
The move is likely to be seen as the latest sign that the
Kremlin does not want Navalny, who is convalescing in Germany,
to return to Russia after what Berlin and other Western nations
say was an attempt in August to murder him with a nerve agent.
Navalny is one of President Vladimir Putin's leading critics
and the Kremlin has said he is free to return home just like any
other Russian citizen, something he has said he plans to do.
It has said it has seen no evidence he was poisoned however
and has denied any involvement in the August incident which saw
him collapse on a plane before being airlifted to Germany.
Russia's Investigative Committee, which looks into serious
crimes, late on Tuesday accused Navalny and unnamed individuals
of large-scale fraud, saying he and others had spent 356 million
roubles ($4.81 million) donated to organisations he controls on
their personal needs.
That, it said in a statement, included purchasing goods and
services and covering personal expenses such as overseas trips.
Navalny responded to the case on Twitter, saying it was
fabricated and looked like a hysterical action ordered by Putin.
He said he had predicted that the authorities would seek to
jail him after failing to kill him.
The Kremlin earlier on Tuesday declined to comment on other
potential legal action against Navalny.
Putin has said that media reports that Russian state
security agents poisoned Navalny were part of a U.S.-backed plot
to try to discredit him. He said Navalny was not important
enough to be a target.
Russia’s prison service on Monday gave Navalny another
potential legal headache in the form of a last minute ultimatum:
Fly back from Germany at once and report early on Tuesday
morning, or be jailed if you return after that deadline.
Navalny was unable to return in time.
The prison service said a suspended sentence in an earlier
and separate theft case Navalny says was politically-motivated
could be changed to a real jail term.
($1 = 74.0386 roubles)
