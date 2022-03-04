Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia-owned SCF oil tankers rerouting from Canada, returning to Russia

03/04/2022 | 10:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot is seen on the multifunctional icebreaking standby vessel

HOUSTON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two oil tankers owned and managed by Sovcomflot, the Russian maritime and freight shipping company blacklisted by the United States last week, are rerouting from their Canadian destinations, while a third is returning to Russia after discharging, according to tracking data and marine sources.

The two tankers are the first Russian-owned oil vessels to change course after Canada this week ratcheted up pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine by shutting ports to Russian-owned ships and barring them from Canadian waters.

The Liberia-flagged oil tanker SCF Neva changed course from Canada on Thursday and is now headed to the Bahamas, in the Caribbean, vessel data show.

The vessel was carrying bunker fuel for Canada's Irving Oil, the company said on Friday. It loaded in mid-February in Colombia, and made a stop at a storage terminal in St. Eustatius in the Caribbean, according to Refinitiv Eikon tanker tracking data.

Irving Oil, which owns the 320,000-barrel-per-day Saint John refinery, confirmed the SCF Neva had been scheduled to arrive at its New Brunswick facility.

"The vessel was not carrying product from Russia, but due to the vessel's Russian affiliation, it was diverted by our supplier," said company spokeswoman Katherine d'Entremont.

Irving's operations and supplies to customers remained normal, she added.

A second vessel, the SCF Ussuri, a refined products tanker chartered by Suncor Energy, slowed down on Thursday and is currently near the Gulf of St. Lawrence after suspending its original route to Montreal, Canada, according to vessel data and sources.

The vessel loaded at New York on Feb. 24 and had been due to arrive in Montreal on March 1. As the SCF Ussuri loaded in the U.S. East Coast, it cannot return to the United States without violating the Jones Act, which prevents non-U.S. ships moving goods between U.S. ports.

"It's incredibly confusing for where these ships go, whether they will be received or not and if ports will accept them," said Dan Yergin, vice chairman of energy research and consultancy HIS Markit.

The Biden administration is considering following Canada in barring Russian ships from U.S. ports, a government official said on Wednesday.

A third Sovcomflot tanker that was also near a North American terminal, the SCF Yenisei, changed its destination on Thursday to return to Russia's Vanino port after discharging refined product earlier this month at the port of Anacortes, on the U.S. West Coast, according to Eikon data.

As countries impose formal and informal restrictions on Russian vessels, many might be also rerouted to Asia, Yergin added.

Russian-flagged ships represent a very small percentage of U.S. traffic, but barring Russian cargo from the United States would have a dramatically larger impact. It was not clear if the administration is seriously considering that more drastic step.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston and Laura Sanicola in Washington; Additional reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Lisa Shumaker, Richard Pullin and Marguerita Choy)

By Marianna Parraga and Laura Sanicola


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.95% 114.82 Delayed Quote.47.08%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 4.53% 617.8338 Delayed Quote.43.16%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 1.28% 39.64 Delayed Quote.23.89%
THE NASDAQ COLOMBIA INDEXED MARKET -1.54% 426.18115 Real-time Quote.18.31%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.37% 107 Delayed Quote.36.11%
WTI 3.06% 112.615 Delayed Quote.47.09%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:57aAnalysis-War in Ukraine puts pressure on East European banks to prop up sinking currencies
RE
10:56aLebanese bank closes over 30 British-held accounts after UK ruling-depositors' group
RE
10:56aRussia-owned SCF oil tankers rerouting from Canada, returning to Russia
RE
10:54aWall St drops 1% as Ukraine worries eclipse strong jobs data
RE
10:49aAt least 56 killed in suicide bombing at Shi'ite mosque in Pakistan
RE
10:47aAt least 56 killed in suicide bombing at Shi'ite mosque in Pakistan
RE
10:44aBelgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions
RE
10:43aSwiss to waive anti-trust rules for gas companies seeking new supplies
RE
10:41aFrance activates nuclear watchdog crisis centre after Ukraine nuclear plant fire
RE
10:41aBiden meets Niinisto as support grows in Finland for NATO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Stocks sink, euro plunges as Ukraine war shakes markets
3BlackRock suspends purchases of Russian securities in active and index-..
4Ukraine and Russia agree on evacuation corridors as U.S. punishes oliga..
5The latest from London: The FTSE 100 plunges after nuclear plant attack

HOT NEWS