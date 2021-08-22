Russia plans one-off payments to military, retired ahead of election

MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin
said his government will make one-off payments to pensioners and
military personnel this year to help them cope with a
sharper-than-expected rise in inflation, the RIA news agency
reported on Sunday.
Rising food prices are a sensitive matter for the Kremlin
ahead of a parliamentary election in September.
Putin told leaders of the ruling United Russia party that
the planned rise in state payments would no longer be enough to
cover current annual inflation of 6.5% year-on-year, which is
exceeding expected levels of 4%, the RIA report said.
"Of course, we need to boost the income of some groups of
citizens," he said.
Military personnel will receive payments of 15,000 roubles
($202) each, and pensioners of 10,000 roubles, Putin told the
meeting.
($1 = 74.2650 roubles)
