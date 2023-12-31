STORY: This is the aftermath of missile and drone attacks on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Ukrainian officials said Russia pounded the city in the hours leading into New Year's Eve, hitting residential buildings, hotels and medical facilities.

Survivor of the attack Iryna Nikitina was in tears as she spoke to reporters.

"What a present Russia made us for this New Year... They have no souls, simply no souls. They bomb residential areas. There are people there! How can one do such a thing?"

The attacks came within hours after what Moscow called an "indiscriminate" Ukrainian air attack on the Russian city of Belgorod.

Russia said on Sunday the attacks were retaliation for Ukraine's Belgorod strikes.

Like other Russian border zones, Belgorod has suffered shelling and drone attacks all year.

Authorities have blamed Ukraine, although none have previously been on such a scale.

There was no official comment from Kyiv in the hours after the Belgorod attack.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the Russian reports.

Ukraine and Russia have denied targeting civilians.

Both sides have increased attacks in the last week of 2023, with Russia hitting Ukraine with its biggest air assault since the start of the war on Friday (December 29), according to Ukrainian officials.