Russia presses offensive in ruins of Mariupol

04/16/2022 | 11:14am EDT
STORY: A silent ruin.

Moscow claimed to have captured Ilyich steel works in the besieged city of Mariupol on Friday (April 15).

Reuters journalists in Russian-held parts of the port city reached the factory where there were no sign of defenders present.

In this graphic footage shot outside the plant, you can see at least half a dozen civilian bodies scattered on nearby streets.

If Mariupol falls it would be Russia's biggest prize of the war so far. It is the main port of Donbas, a region of two provinces in the south-east which Moscow demands be fully ceded to Russian-backed separatists it has backed since 2014.

Ukrainian army spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun told an online briefing on Saturday (April 16) that Russia's navy was continuing to block the port.

"It is expected that the enemy will continue to conduct military actions in order to reach the administrative borders of the Kherson region and try to resume the offensive. In the waters of the Sea of Azov, an enemy ship grouping continues to carry out tasks to block the port of Mariupol."

A month and a half into President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine - which he calls a special military operation - Russia is trying to capture territory in the south and east.

That's after withdrawing from the north following a massive assault on Kyiv that was repelled at the capital's outskirts.

However, attacks continue across the country.

On Saturday Russian warplanes bombed Lviv in the West while missiles struck Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Moscow following through on its threat to launch more long range attacks after its Black Sea Fleet's flagship, the Moskva, was sunk.


© Reuters 2022
