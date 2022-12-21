Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Russia proposes 30% increase in size of armed forces

12/21/2022 | 09:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link in Moscow

(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his backing on Wednesday to a plan to boost the size of the armed forces by more than 30% as he said Moscow needed to learn from and fix the problems it had suffered in Ukraine.

At an end-of-year conference of Russia's top military brass, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu proposed beefing up the armed forces to 1.5 million combat personnel from 1.15 million.

This was required "to guarantee the solving of problems related to Russia's military security", Shoigu told Putin at the televised event. He said 695,000 of the fighters should be professional contracted soldiers - as opposed to conscripts serving mandatory military service.

Putin had signed a decree only this summer ordering troop numbers to be increased by 137,000 from Jan. 1 2023 to reach the 1.15 million level, and has also drafted more than 300,000 reservists in a controversial mobilisation drive to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The United States and western military analysts say tens of thousands of Russian soldiers have died in the 10 months since Moscow invaded Ukraine. On Sept. 21 - the last time an official tally was shared publicly - Shoigu said 5,937 Russian soldiers had been killed there.

Shoigu also proposed raising the age range for mandatory Russian military service to cover Russian citizens aged 21-30.

Under the current system, Russians aged between 18-27 can be called up for mandatory military service - though Shoigu and Putin have repeatedly said that conscripts are not being sent to fight in Ukraine.

Speaking at the end of the conference, Putin said he agreed with Shoigu's proposals.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRASS CORPORATION 0.10% 1044 Delayed Quote.34.06%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.55% 71.347 Delayed Quote.-11.93%
Latest news "Economy"
09:10aChina will implement prudent monetary policy - central bank
RE
09:09aFactbox-The European Parliament's cash-for-influence scandal
RE
09:06aRussia proposes 30% increase in size of armed forces
RE
09:05aU.S. new vehicle sales to fall in December as high prices deter buyers - report
RE
09:02aChina, Australia ministers meet as trading partners seek to restore ties
RE
09:01aOff-budget spending stirs doubts about Poland's finances
RE
08:56aCanada Annual CPI Eases to 6.8% in November -- Update
DJ
08:55aForeign investors buy Indian equities in December first half even as stocks slip
RE
08:50aCanada Annual CPI Eases to 6.8% in November
DJ
08:46aGerman govt: Lufthansa 2021/2022 bonus payment would breach state aid agreement
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China stocks range-bound, Hong Kong inch higher
2Analyst recommendations: Bird Global, Fedex, McDonald's, Nike, Starbuck..
3Analysis-Russian gold removed from some Western funds after Ukraine
4Analysis-Opaque energy prices muddy euro inflation picture
5Hybrid wheat hitting U.S. fields as war, climate threaten global food s..

HOT NEWS