MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Russia's national wealth Fund is expected to increase by 1.089 trillion roubles ($11.43 billion) in 2023 and reach 12.177 trillion roubles, or 6.8% of GDP, by the start of the next year, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Sunday, citing finance ministry documents.

The ministry forecast the fund to increase by almost 4 trillion roubles in total in 2024-2026.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Peter Graff)