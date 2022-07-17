Russia raises quota for sunflower oil exports

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russia has increased the quota
for its exports of sunflower oil and sunflower meal, the
government said on Sunday, citing sufficient domestic supplies.
The country banned exports of sunflower seeds from the end
of March until the end of August and imposed an export quota on
sunflower oil to avoid shortages and ease pressure on domestic
prices.
The government on Sunday said that the export quota for
sunflower oil has been increased by 400,000 tonnes from the
previous cap of 1.5 million tonnes while the restriction on
exports of sunflower meal was raised by 150,000 tonnes from a
previous limit of 700,000 tonnes.
The restrictions are in place until Aug. 31.
The decision to ease restrictions was made because the
domestic market has sufficient supplies, the government said,
adding that producers will benefit from increased exports.
(Reporting by Reuters
Editing by David Goodman)