Russia 'ready to set up corridor' for Ukrainian food ships - with conditions

May 25 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to provide a humanitarian
corridor for vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine, in return
for the lifting of some sanctions, the Interfax news agency
cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko as saying
on Wednesday.
Ukraine's Black Sea ports have been blocked since Russia
sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 and more than
20 million tonnes of grain are stuck in silos in the country.
Russia and Ukraine usually account for nearly a third of
global wheat supplies and the lack of significant grain exports
from Ukrainian ports is contributing to a growing global food
crisis. Ukraine is also a major exporter of corn and sunflower
oil.
Western powers have been discussing the idea of setting up
"safe corridors" for grain exports from Ukraine's ports,
although these would need Russian consent.
"We have repeatedly stated on this point that a solution to
the food problem requires a comprehensive approach, including
the lifting of sanctions that have been imposed on Russian
exports and financial transactions," Rudenko was quoted as
saying.
"And it also requires the demining by the Ukrainian side of
all ports where ships are anchored. Russia is ready to provide
the necessary humanitarian passage, which it does every day."
The RIA news agency quoted Rudenko as saying Russia was in
touch with the United Nations on the issue.
'BLACKMAIL'
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba poured scorn on the
suggestion that Moscow wanted to allow Ukraine to ship grain.
"You could not find a better example of a blackmail in
international relations," he told the World Economic Forum in
Davos. "If anyone is buying it, I think there is a problem with
that person, and we shouldn't waste too much time trying to
understand why that person is making that point."
Odesa is Ukraine's main deep-water port and used to handle
almost all its grain exports. It has suffered a number of
Russian missile attacks, and Kyiv fears that Moscow wants to
capture it as it has other Ukrainian ports, potentially through
an amphibious assault.
Rudenko was also quoted by Interfax as saying that any
escort by Western ships of Ukrainian vessels carrying grain
would "seriously exacerbate the situation in the Black Sea".
Britain said on Tuesday it had no plans to send its warships
to help get food exports out of Odesa.
Euronext wheat fell to a two-week low in Paris on Wednesday
after Russia said it would allow Ukrainian food exports to
resume by sea under certain conditions.
Russia's defence ministry said the port of Mariupol, the
Ukrainian city on the shallow-water Azov Sea which was taken by
Russia after a long siege, was operating normally after Russian
forces finished removing mines from there.
(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by
David Clarke, Catherine Evans and Gareth Jones)