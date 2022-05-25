Russia ready to set up corridor for ships leaving Ukraine with food - Interfax

May 25 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to provide a humanitarian
corridor for vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine, in return
for the lifting of some sanctions, the Interfax news agency
cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko as saying
on Wednesday.
Ukraine's Black Sea ports have been blocked since Russia
sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 and more than
20 million tonnes of grain are stuck in silos in the country.
Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global
wheat supplies and the lack of significant grain exports from
Ukraine ports is contributing to a growing global food crisis.
Ukraine is also a major exporter of corn and sunflower oil.
Western powers have been discussing the idea of setting up
"safe corridors" for grain exports from Ukraine's ports, adding
that any such corridor would need Russian consent.
"We have repeatedly stated on this point that a solution to
the food problem requires a comprehensive approach, including
the lifting of sanctions that have been imposed on Russian
exports and financial transactions," Rudenko was quoted as
saying.
"And it also requires the demining by the Ukrainian side of
all ports where ships are anchored. Russia is ready to provide
the necessary humanitarian passage, which it does every day," he
said.
Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of planting drifting
mines in the Black Sea.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on
Tuesday that Russia was using food supplies as a weapon with
global repercussions.
"We are always ready for dialogue with all those who seek
... peaceful resolution of all problems. I leave Ursula von der
Leyen's statement to her conscience," Rudenko said.
He said that Russia would discuss the possibility exchanging
prisoners with Ukraine, once those who surrendered had been
convicted. Russian and separatist officials have said some of
those who surrendered should be tried for war crimes.
Rudenko also said it was premature to establish a Russian
military base in the Russian-controlled area of Ukraine's
Kherson region.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by David CLarke)