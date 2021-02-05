Russia risks repeating Argentina's mistakes with grain export tax

* Russia to launch formula-based grain export tax on June 2
MOSCOW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Russia's plan to control food
inflation by curbing grain exports is following a potentially
damaging path trod by rival producer Argentina, threatening
valuable sales to major customers such as Egypt, traders and
analysts said.
With global food prices at their highest in more than 6
years as economies battle fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic,
some governments have already taken action to tackle surging
domestic prices.
Such moves reduce supplies for international markets, and
the consequence is already evident with grain prices hitting
multi-year highs.
Russia, the major wheat exporter, will begin taxing exports
from Feb. 15, initially by applying a fixed tariff before
switching to a formula-based system from June 2, which may make
it difficult for traders to secure forward sales.
"The introduction of a new permanent grain export tax will
mean that Russia has taken a sharp turn towards Argentina, a
country which for many years has restricted agricultural exports
under the slogan of protecting domestic consumers," Andrey Sizov
at Sovecon agriculture consultancy said.
Argentina, the world's number three corn exporter and top
supplier of soymeal, has repeatedly imposed export restrictions
after booming shipments of soy and grains pushed up local
prices.
The South American country has been in recession since 2018
and had inflation of 36.1% in 2020.
"The Russian government is serious about reducing wheat and
other grain exports to reduce domestic prices," one trader said,
noting the potential benefits of keeping retail prices low must
be weighed against the economic damage to its exports.
"Argentina has taken this course many times but then
suffered the economic damage of lost exports," he added.
RUSSIAN ROULETTE
The formula used to calculate the tax will also make it
difficult to determine when traders are seeking to secure sales
where shipment may not take place for several weeks.
This prevents traders from being able to calculate the price
at which they can make a profitable sale, covering both the
price they pay to the farmer and the export tax.
"It will stop forward sales," another trader said.
Egypt, the second largest buyer of Russian wheat after
Turkey, purchases via state GASC tenders with supply happening
at a later date.
"As of today this mechanism is set up in such a way that
when you sign a forward contract or when you win at a GASC
tender, you do not know how much tax you will have to pay when
you physically ship the grain," Dmitry Rylko at IKAR consultancy
said.
"And an exporter either discounts a farmer, or plays Russian
roulette," he added.
He hopes that the authorities and market players will find
"a reasonable compromise" by the time the system is launched.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt, Michael Hogan and Gus Trompiz;
editing by Kirsten Donovan)