June 18 (Reuters) - Russia's 2022 coal production could fall 17% to 365.1 million tonnes and exports could decrease 30% to 156 million tonnes, the Russian news agency Interfax reported on Saturday, citing the energy ministry.

That is the worst scenario with a full embargo on Russian coal coming into effect, the ministry said, according to Interfax.

The European Union is set to ban Russian coal imports in mid-August. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Heavens)