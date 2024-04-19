(Reuters) - Russian oil and gas company Bashneft has equipped key facilities at its refineries with anti-drone nets, the RIA news agency cited the head of the Russian republic of Bashkortostan, Radiy Khabirov, as saying on Friday.

Khabirov said the company headquartered in Bashkortostan was in talks with Russia's defence ministry about boosting the security of its refineries, following a series of Ukrainian drone attacks on such facilities in many parts of Russia.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Sonali Paul)