MOSCOW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Russian car-sharing service Delimobil has increased the potential volume of its initial public offering to 4.2 billion roubles ($46.1 million) from 3 billion roubles, it said on Monday, citing strong investor demand. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|90.94 RUB
|+0.35%
|+1.30%
|-
|2,557 PTS
|+0.67%
|+1.08%
|-
Australian shares end lower as miners weigh; cenbank decision in focus
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 1 AM ET
China securities regulator vows to prevent the risk from pledged stocks
Powell says Fed can be "prudent" in weighing rate cuts -- CBS "60 Minutes"
China stocks slump for 6th session, investors seek clear signs of policy support
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares mixed as financials hurt gains in Tata Motors, oil stocks