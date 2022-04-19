Russia's EN+ mulls options for foreign listing after Moscow ruling

April 19 (Reuters) - Russian hydropower group EN+
said on Tuesday it was weighing options to terminate its global
depository receipts (GDRs) after the country voted to delist
firms from foreign exchanges amid sanctions on Moscow following
its invasion of Ukraine.
EN+, which also has a London listing, said it will
have five days to remove its GDRs once the provisions https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/russian-lawmakers-vote-delisting-russia-registered-firms-foreign-bourses-2022-04-06
become effective, adding that ordinary shares underlying the
GDRs will have no voting rights and dividends will not be paid
on them.
(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)