Russia's EN+ mulls options for foreign listing after Moscow ruling

04/19/2022 | 03:27am EDT
April 19 (Reuters) - Russian hydropower group EN+ said on Tuesday it was weighing options to terminate its global depository receipts (GDRs) after the country voted to delist firms from foreign exchanges amid sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.

EN+, which also has a London listing, said it will have five days to remove its GDRs once the provisions https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/russian-lawmakers-vote-delisting-russia-registered-firms-foreign-bourses-2022-04-06 become effective, adding that ordinary shares underlying the GDRs will have no voting rights and dividends will not be paid on them. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
