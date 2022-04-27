Russia's GDP decline could hit 12.4% this year, economy ministry document shows

April 27 (Reuters) - Russia expects the economy to contract
by 8.8% in 2022 in its base case scenario, or by 12.4% under a
more conservative scenario, an economy ministry document showed
on Wednesday, further evidence that sanctions pressure is taking
its toll.
The conservative forecast is in line with that of former
finance minister Alexei Kudrin, who said earlier this month the
economy was on track to contract by more than 10% this year in
its biggest decline in gross domestic product since 1994.
The economy ministry expects Russia's economy to grow 1.3%
in 2023, 4.6% in 2024 and 2.8% in 2025, the document showed. In
the conservative scenario, the economy is seen contracting 1.1%.
The extent of the damage to the economy this year is unclear
due to uncertainty regarding possible new sanctions and trade
issues. The government is likely to revise forecasts several
times this year.
Inflation, which has already soared to 17.62% as of April
15, is seen accelerating to as high as 22.6% this year, the
document showed, and remaining well above the central bank's 4%
target in 2023.
The central bank hiked rates to 20% from 9.5% in late
February in an emergency move that Governor Elvira Nabiullina
said helped stabilize the rouble and overcome an inflation
spike.
The bank's key rate was lowered to 17% on April 8 in another
unscheduled move. Analysts polled by Reuters now expect rates to
fall further, by 200 basis points to 15%, at the bank's next
rate-setting meeting on Friday.
Capital investment is set to slump by 25.4-31.8% after
growth of 7.7% in 2021, while real disposable incomes, a highly
sensitive metric for Russia, especially with rising prices
hitting living standards, could drop 9.7% in 2022, according to
the ministry's conservative estimate.
The World Bank has forecast Russia's 2022 GDP output will
fall by 11.2% due to Western sanctions imposed on Russia's
banks, state-owned enterprises and other institutions.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alex Richardson and Angus
MacSwan)