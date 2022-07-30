Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia's Gazprom halts gas supplies to Latvia

07/30/2022 | 09:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

(Reuters) -Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Saturday it had stopped sending gas to Latvia after accusing it of violating supply conditions, a move the Baltic country said would have little impact on its gas supplies.

Russia has already cut off gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria, Finland, Netherlands and Denmark, which refused to pay for gas in line with an order by President Vladimir Putin requiring rouble accounts to be set up in a Russian bank.

Russia has also halted gas sales to Shell Energy Europe in Germany.

In a statement on Saturday, Gazprom did not specify which gas supply conditions Latvia, a European Union and NATO military alliance member bordering Russia, had allegedly violated.

Edijs Saicans, deputy state secretary on energy policy at the Latvian Economy Ministry, said Gazprom's move would have little effect given that Latvia has already decided to ban Russian gas imports from Jan. 1, 2023.

"We do not see any major impacts from such a move," he said.

Gazprom's announcement came a day after Latvian energy firm Latvijas Gaze said it was buying gas from Russia and paying in euros rather than the roubles required when trading with Gazprom.

A spokesperson for Latvijas Gaze, however, said on Friday that it was not purchasing gas from Gazprom. Latvijas Gaze would not name its Russian provider, citing business confidentiality.

Latvijas Gaze did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday following Gazprom's announcement.

EU countries agreed on Tuesday to an emergency regulation to curb their gas use this winter, preparing for a winter of uncertain supplies from Russia.

In March, Putin said the world's largest natural gas producer would require countries designated as "unfriendly" in their stance on Moscow's actions in Ukraine to pay for piped gas in roubles.

The European Commission - which has warned that complying with Putin's order could breach EU sanctions on Moscow - has urged companies to keep paying in the currency agreed in their contracts with Gazprom. Most are in euros or dollars.

(Additional reporting by Augustas Stankevicius in Vilnius; Editing by William Maclean and Andrew Cawthorne)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AS LATVIJAS GAZE -0.48% 8.38 Delayed Quote.-21.68%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.17% 385.2889 Real-time Quote.118.07%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.89% 62.05 Delayed Quote.-17.60%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:20aIran arrests Swedish citizen on espionage charges
RE
10:31aNigeria spent $3.8 bln on fuel subsidies to June - NNPC document
RE
09:57aRussia's Gazprom halts gas supplies to Latvia
RE
09:46aRussia's Rosatom signs new construction contract for Turkish nuclear plant
RE
09:44aWinning lottery ticket for $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois
RE
09:03aZambia finmin welcomes creditor debt relief pledge 'that will un…
RE
08:56aLATVIA GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL : We do not see any major impact from…
RE
08:39aWith frailty and age comes a new phase of papacy - Pope
RE
08:06aTwo killed in Kabul cricket stadium grenade attack, police say
RE
07:56aG20 chair says Zambia's creditors commit to negotiate restructuring terms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GMM Pfaudler : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. C..
2Meta's Mark Zuckerberg: Company's pandemic-era forecast was too rosy
3VARTA AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2022 and adjustment..
4UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE-RUSSIA IS HIGHLY LIKELY TO PREPARE FOR…
5Indonesia blocks Yahoo, Paypal, gaming websites over licence breaches

HOT NEWS