Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Russia's Gazprom lifts immediate threat of cut to Moldova's gas supply

11/28/2022 | 10:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Moldovagaz energy company is on display in Chisinau

(Reuters) -Russian state gas producer Gazprom withdrew a threat to reduce gas supplies to Moldova from Monday but said it reserved the right to lower or halt flows in future if Moldova failed to make agreed payments.

Last week, Gazprom accused Ukraine of withholding gas supplies which pass through the country on the way to Moldova - something Kyiv denied - and said it could start reducing those flows from Monday.

In its latest statement, Gazprom said that Moldovan natural gas company Moldovagaz had paid for gas deliveries in November, adding that it had received payment for what it called gas destined for Moldovan customers but which remained in Ukraine.

However, Gazprom accused Moldova of "regular violations" of payment obligations and added: "Gazprom reserves the right to lower or to fully suspend supplies in case of payment violation."

European gas prices rose last week on Gazprom's threat to cut flows to Moldova, as the supply route via Ukraine is the last functioning Russian gas corridor to Europe.

By 1213 GMT on Monday the Dutch benchmark front-month contract was down 3.2% at 121.15 euros/MWh.

Gas supplies are a constant source of tension between Russia and Moldova. Gazprom says the former Soviet republic owes it about $9 billion, a debt that has accumulated over decades because of non-payments by the breakaway Moldovan region of Transdniestria, where about 1,200 Russian troops are stationed.

Moldova refuses to recognise the debt as its own. Transdniestria currently uses about 40% of the gas imported by the country, but does not pay the Moldovan government for it and refuses to discuss the issue.

Vadim Ceban, head of Moldovagaz, said on Monday that the advance November gas bill had doubled to $42 million - which he said Moldovagaz had paid - amid increased gas demand by Transdniestria.

In a sign that flows were uninterrupted, Gazprom said separately on Monday that it will ship 42.2 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday, only slightly down from Sunday's level of 42.6 mcm. Both figures include flows to Moldova.

Russia used to supply about 40% of Europe's natural gas, mostly through pipelines, but most of those exports have been halted since the war began.

Moldova and Ukraine last week accused Russia of using gas supplies as an instrument of blackmail, an accusation Moscow rejects.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -2.76% 333.8796 Real-time Quote.96.51%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.38% 60.905 Delayed Quote.-19.07%
Latest news "Economy"
11:06aDiphtheria cases rise among migrants arriving in Britain - UK health agency
RE
11:04aBitcoin falls to us session low of $16,082, now down 2.04% on th…
RE
11:03aEuro gives up earlier gains against us dollar to be little chang…
RE
11:01aChina's anti-lockdown protests shake stocks and oil
RE
10:56aBritain's BT nears union deal with new cost-of-living pay rise
RE
10:54aFrontera, CGX postpone Guyana well drilling
RE
10:52aBuffalo supermarket shooting suspect pleads guilty to murder
RE
10:47aActing in the best interest of clients is top priority and conti…
RE
10:46aCongo Republic forecasts economic growth of 2.6% in 2022
RE
10:46aBlockfi will continue to work on recovering all obligations owed…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: 100-mile strike weapon weighed for Ukraine as arms makers wr..
2Cyber Monday set for record sales of $11.2 billion as shoppers wait for..
3AB INBEV : JP Morgan raises its recommendation from Sell to Buy
4Take Five: Everything to play for
5Credit Suisse bonds slide, CDS rise

HOT NEWS