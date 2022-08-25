Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia's Gazprom says no Nord Stream 1 turbines in Canada

08/25/2022 | 05:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Siemens Energy site in Muelheim an der Ruhr

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's Gazprom on Thursday said no turbines used on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline were undergoing maintenance in Canada, a day after a Canadian minister was quoted as saying five turbines were there.

Canada's foreign affairs minister Melanie Joly in a report https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/canada-sanction-exemption-five-remaining-turbines-1.6560744 was quoted by broadcaster CBC News as saying Canada plans to return five Nord Stream 1 turbines to Germany.

"None of the turbines for the Portovaya compressor station are under repair in Canada," Gazprom said in a statement posted on Telegram.

Gazprom plans maintenance at Portovaya Aug. 31-Sept. 2 which will halt flows along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline linking Russia and Germany across the Baltic Sea.

The return of one turbine previously sent to Siemens Energy in Canada for maintenance was delayed by sanctions, prompting Gazprom to cut flows through Nord Stream 1.

Gazprom did not say where the turbines currently are. Siemens Energy did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for a comment.

The pipeline is currently operating at just 20% capacity, which has sent already high energy prices soaring and prompted countries across Europe to roll out emergency energy-saving plans.

Berlin has said Moscow is using the turbine as a pretext to restrict gas flows and is using energy as a political weapon in an attempt to weaken the European Union's resolve over sanctions.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG 0.34% 104.96 Delayed Quote.-31.32%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG 0.42% 15.41 Delayed Quote.-31.64%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.33% 59.6089 Delayed Quote.-20.60%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:37aSterling rises 0.5% as dollar takes a breather
RE
05:37aSouth Africa should cut corporate tax, keep COVID relief grant, says OECD
RE
05:35aVietnam upholds 9-year jail term for dissident journalist
RE
05:34aAtlanta fed president bostic sees growth around 2% this year bef…
RE
05:33aRussia's Gazprom says no Nord Stream 1 turbines in Canada
RE
05:32aAtlanta fed president bostic says he is split between 50 basis p…
RE
05:31aFed’s bostic says more strong data could tip fed toward 75 basis…
RE
05:27aAngola awaits election results after opposition casts doubt on ruling party's early lead
RE
05:25aStocks, euro edge higher as markets watch Jackson Hole
RE
05:21aEnergy stocks boost European shares ahead of ECB minutes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's Powell leaves kid gloves behind as he saddles up for Jackson Hole
2Novartis to Spin Off, List Sandoz Business
3Allkem Delivers Record Full Year Results
4Shell Energy to pay for overcharging price cap customers -Ofgem
5Delivery Hero : Half-Year Financial Report 2022

HOT NEWS