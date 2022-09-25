Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia's Gazprom to keep gas supply to Europe via Ukraine stable on Sunday

09/25/2022 | 03:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Gazprom logo and stock graph

(Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom said it will pipe 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday, the same level reported in recent days.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:26aTokyo tightens security for slain Shinzo Abe's funeral
RE
03:15aGermany's Scholz sees progress on LNG and diesel projects in UAE
RE
03:13aRussia's Gazprom to keep gas supply to Europe via Ukraine stable on Sunday
RE
03:08aSaudi Arabia launches five renewable energy projects - state news agency
RE
02:41aPolls open in Italy, right-wing alliance seen winning
RE
01:33aAnalysis-After feverish week, global investors lick wounds and brace for more chaos
RE
01:05aCanada girds for long haul after historic storm Fiona ravages east coast
RE
09/24Philippines evacuates coasts, cancels sea trips as supertyphoon nears
RE
09/24China reports 936 new COVID cases for Sept 24 vs 918 a day earlier
RE
09/24S.Korea finance minister says more FX stabilising measures on the way
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shelling hits southern Ukraine as Russia in UN spotlight over escalatio..
2Zelenskiy says he is shocked by Israel's failure to give Ukraine weapon..
3Saudi Arabia's triumphant week reclaims the West's embrace
4Polls open in Italy, right-wing alliance seen winning
5Canada girds for long haul after historic storm Fiona ravages east coas..

HOT NEWS