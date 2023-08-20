MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russia's Luna-25 space craft has crashed into the moon after it spun into uncontrolled orbit, Russia's space corporation Roskosmos said on Sunday. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)
Today at 04:46 am
