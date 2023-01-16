Advanced search
Russia's McDonald's successor applies for trademark in Kazakhstan

01/16/2023 | 03:16am EST
McDonald's restaurants reopen in Russia under new name Vkusno & tochka

ASTANA (Reuters) - Vkusno & tochka, the Russian successor brand to McDonald's, has applied to have its trademarks registered in neighbouring Kazakhstan following the U.S. company's exit from its market, the Kazakh government said on Monday.

McDonald's and its Kazakh licensee terminated their agreement this month, citing supply issues.

Sources earlier told Reuters McDonald's Kazakhstan had stopped buying supplies from Russia and had trouble replacing them.

McDonald's closed its Russian restaurants soon after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last February, eventually selling to a local licensee, Alexander Govor, who unveiled the Vkusno & tochka brand in June.

The Russian company did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Tamara Vaal; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
