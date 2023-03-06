March 6 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry said on Monday that the country's National Wealth Fund (NWF) stood at $147.2 billion as of March 1, equivalent to 7.4% of gross domestic product and down from $155.3 billion a month earlier.

The ministry said it spent 131.7 billion roubles ($1.75 billion)of Chinese yuan and gold from the NWF in February to cover the government's budget deficit during the month.

Russia's NWF is a rainy day fund built up from years of Russia's profits on oil and gas exports. ($1 = 75.1700 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)