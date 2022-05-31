Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia's Navalny says he faces new criminal case, up to 15 more years in jail

05/31/2022 | 10:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen during a court hearing in Moscow

LONDON (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Tuesday he has been charged in a new criminal case and faces up to 15 more years on top of his existing sentence if found guilty.

In posts on social media, Navalny said he had been charged with creating an extremist organisation and inciting hate towards the authorities. The charge comes on top of a nine-year sentence he received in March for fraud and contempt of court, before which he was already serving a 2-1/2 year sentence.

"Not even eight days have passed since my nine-year high-security sentence came into force, and today the investigator showed up again and formally charged me with a new case," Navalny said on Twitter.

"It turns out that I created an extremist group in order to incite hatred towards officials and oligarchs. And when they put me in jail, I dared to be disgruntled about it and called for rallies. For that, they're supposed to add up to 15 more years to my sentence," he said.

There was no immediate confirmation of the new charges.

Human rights organizations and Western politicians have condemned the various criminal cases launched against Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putin's most high-profile opponent, in recent years.

In 2020, Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent during a campaigning trip in Siberia, according to analysis conducted by multiple European medical institutions. After months of medical treatment in Germany, he was arrested for parole violations when he returned to Russia at the start of 2021.

Following the invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin has accelerated its decades-long campaign to quash and silence Russia's domestic opposition. Navalny has spoken out against the war, attacking Putin during a court appearance and calling the invasion "stupid" and "built on lies".

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:02aRussia extends quotas for fertiliser exports to help domestic farmers
RE
11:01aFACTBOX : How could UK PM Boris Johnson be ousted by unhappy lawmakers?
RE
10:57aU.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13
RE
10:57aRussia's Navalny says he faces new criminal case, up to 15 more years in jail
RE
10:56aGold falls for second month on strength in Treasury yields, dollar
RE
10:56aU.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13
RE
10:51aUvalde begins to bury its dead in wake of school massacre
RE
10:51aDenmark to vote on overturning 30 years of EU defence reticence
RE
10:49aColombia peso, market rally on candidate Hernandez's advance to second round
RE
10:48aActor Spacey says he will go to UK to face sex crime charges - Good Morning America
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil surge fans inflation fears, dampens stocks
2After P&G revamp, activist investor Peltz moves on to Unilever
3LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financi..
4RHEINMETALL AG : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
5TECO 2030 releases Q1 2022 Report

HOT NEWS