Russia's Nornickel has new routes for palladium supplies -Potanin tells RBC

March 12 (Reuters) - Russian mining giant Nornickel
is facing significant logistics issues but has managed
to secure alternative routes for its palladium deliveries,
Nornickel's biggest shareholder Vladimir Potanin told RBC TV on
Saturday.
Potanin said airspace closures had made supplying palladium
particularly challenging and the task was to find new routes to
bring down surging demand and price hikes as much as possible.
"Consumers do not like them," he said. "Many of them are
even looking at the possibility of cancelling their contracts."
