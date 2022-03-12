Russia's Nornickel has new routes for palladium supplies -Potanin tells RBC

March 12 (Reuters) - Russian mining giant Nornickel
is facing significant logistics issues but has managed
to secure alternative routes for its palladium deliveries, its
biggest shareholder, Vladimir Potanin, told Russian RBC TV on
Saturday.
Potanin said airspace closures had made supplying palladium
particularly challenging and the task was to find new routes to
bring down surging demand and price hikes as much as possible.
"Consumers do not like them," he said in an interview with
RBC. "Many of them are even looking at the possibility of
cancelling their contracts."
Potanin said this week that Russia should try to preserve
its economic position in markets that are now shunning Moscow
over events in Ukraine, warning that confiscating the assets of
companies that have fled Russia would shatter investor
confidence for decades and take Russia back to the calamitous
days of the 1917 Bolshevik revolution.
"The recovery of the Russian economy will depend on the
depth of the crisis we enter," Potanin said on Saturday. "The
sooner this situation is resolved and the sooner normal dialogue
with partners resumes, the softer the consequences for our
country will be."
He said Nornickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium
and refined nickel, was not yet considering moving to new
markets from its traditional ones, but does have plans in place.
As sanctions bite, another issue facing Russian companies is
how to service their foreign debt amid foreign exchange limits
imposed by the Russian government.
Potanin, one of the most prominent Russian billionaires who
is not sanctioned by the West, said a recently created finance
ministry commission had granted Nornickel's request for
permission to service certain debt.
"Today (Russian oil producer) Rosneft and
Nornickel were able to make payments that have become urgent,"
Potanin said. He did not specify which type of debt.
