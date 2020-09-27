Russia's Novak says global energy players should jointly tackle demand crisis

MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister
Alexander Novak on Sunday urged all global energy market players
to combine efforts in order to combat the fallout from the
spread of coronavirus, which has dampened fuel demand.
Speaking at an online conference of energy ministries from
G20 countries, Novak also said global oil demand was seen
falling by up to 10% this year due to the crisis, which has
prompted companies to slash investment in production by 25-30%.
He also praised the efforts to stabilise oil market by the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other
large oil producers, led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+.
"Our task, as the leaders of the energy industry, is to show
stamina and solidarity in the face of the challenges like that,"
Novak said in comments about the damages inflicted by the spread
of coronavirus.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Elena Fabrichnaya; writing
by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by David Evans)