Russia's Novak to visit Caracas to meet with Venezuela oil minister

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister
Alexander Novak is visiting Venezuela this week and will meet
Venezuelan oil minister Tareck El Aissami in Caracas, Novak's
spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Novak, in charge of Moscow ties with the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), will take part in an
inter-governmental commission, which is held regularly, the
spokesperson said.
Venezuela holds the world's largest reserves of oil and is a
member of the OPEC group of leading global oil producers while
President Nicolas Maduro is an ally of Kremlin chief Vladimir
Putin.
Europe introduced an embargo on purchases of seaborne
Russian oil starting this month, trying to cripple Moscow's
military efforts in Ukraine.
The United States imposed its own ban on Russia-sourced oil
in March, while Moscow has increased its energy supplies, a key
source of revenues for its state coffers, to Asia.
Venezuela has been under U.S. oil restrictions for years,
but in November, the U.S. Treasury Department issued a license
to Chevron to expand operations in Venezuela, part of
Washington's moves to encourage talks between Maduro and the
opposition toward an election in 2023.
Chevron Chief Executive Officer Michael Wirth has said the
world was adjusting to permanently changing trade flows in
energy because of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.
