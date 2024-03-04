MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Oil loadings from Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk are expected to rise to 2.4 million tonnes in March from 2.16 million in the February plan, two sources familiar with the loading schedule said.

On a daily basis, Novorossiisk's combined March exports of Urals, Siberian Light and KEBCO oil grades will rise by some 4% from February, Reuters calculations showed.

Oil exports from Russia's Baltic ports, Primorsk and Ust-Luga, were set to rise by 21% to 2.3 million tonnes for March 1-10 from 1.9 million tonnes during the same period of February, two traders citing loading data said.

Russia will cut its oil output and exports by an additional 471,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the second quarter, in coordination with some OPEC+ participating countries, its Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey)