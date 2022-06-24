Russia's Novoshakhtinsk refinery resumes operations after fire - sources

* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in the south of Russia resumed operations after a fire caused by a drone attack on June 22, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The refinery in the Rostov region said the first of two drones flying from the direction of Ukraine struck at 8.40 a.m. (0540 GMT) on Wednesday, hitting a crude distillation unit and triggering a blast and ball of fire.

Both primary crude oil distillation units at the refinery were down after the attack, but at least one was back online as of Friday, the sources said.

"The refinery is back online after the fire. June refining will be little affected, while in July they will have maintenance. It is not clear how much it may affect the output", one of the sources said.

A representative for the refinery did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Novoshakhtinsk refinery has an annual capacity of up to 7.5 million tonnes, and processed 5.2 million tonnes of crude last year. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey)