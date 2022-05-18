Russia's Ozon says BNY withdraws as convertible bonds trustee

May 18 (Reuters) - Ozon said on Wednesday that BNY
Mellon, its trustee for bonds maturing in 2026, had informed the
Russian e-commerce firm that it can no longer act as trustee
without being exposed to financial or criminal risks due to
sanctions against Moscow.
Nasdaq-listed Ozon, trading in whose shares was suspended on
Feb. 28, warned of bond payment issues in early March and has
since entered into discussions with an ad hoc group of holders
of its $750 million, 1.875% unsecured convertible bonds.
"On May 9, 2022 BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee Services
Limited has notified the Company that...from 10 May 2022 it
would not be capable of acting as trustee under the Bonds
without exposure to the risk of financial or criminal
liability," Ozon said in a statement.
"The company is currently evaluating possible implications
of the trustee's determination, including in connection with
ongoing negotiations with an ad hoc group of bondholders."
The trustee cited European Union regulations prohibiting the
services of trust arrangements involving Russian nationals or
Russian entities as the reason for stepping aside.
BNY Mellon had no immediate response when approached for
comment by Reuters.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alexander Smith)