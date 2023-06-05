Russia's Prigozhin says Ukraine has retaken part of settlement north of Bakhmut

(Reuters) - Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday that Ukrainian forces had retaken part of the settlement of Berkhivka, north of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, calling it a "disgrace".

Prigozhin's private Wagner army captured Bakhmut last month after the longest battle of the war and handed its positions there to regular Russian troops. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)