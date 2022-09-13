Russia's Putin, India's Modi to discuss trade, food supplies on Friday

MOSCOW, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin
and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet in Uzbekistan
on Friday and discuss trade as well as sales of Russian
fertilizers and mutual food supplies, the Kremlin said on
Tuesday.
"There are plans to discuss issues of 'saturation' of the
Indian market with Russian fertilizers and bilateral food
supplies," it said in its handout of materials for the meeting.
The meeting will be held on the sidelines of a summit of the
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional security bloc.
"First of all, moves, aimed at boosting bilateral trade
flows, will be looked at. The trade turnover reached $11.5
billion in the first half of 2022, up almost 120% year-on-year,"
the Kremlin said.
India's fertiliser imports from Russia rose to $1.03 billion
in April-July compared to $773.54 million in whole of the last
fiscal year to March 31, 2022, according to the Indian commerce
ministry's website.
India is looking for a three-year fertiliser import deal
with Russia.
Attempts to sign a long-term fertiliser import deal earlier
this year were hit by the challenging geopolitical situation
after Russia launched what it calls its "special military
operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Putin will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the
sidelines of the sidelines of the summit in Uzbekistan's ancient
Silk Road city of Samarkand.
India and China are key buyers of Russian energy, helping to
cushion Moscow from the effects of Western sanctions and
allowing the two Asian economies to secure raw materials at
discounts compared to supplies from other countries.
The two Asian nations have not publicly criticised Moscow's
actions in Ukraine, despite the outcry in the West.
India, which rarely used to buy Russian oil, has emerged as
Moscow's second biggest oil customer after China.
Refiners in India, the world's third biggest oil importer
and consumer, have been snapping up discounted Russian oil,
shunned by some western countries and companies.
The Group of Seven countries is working to cap the price of
Russian oil from Dec. 5 in an attempt to cut the price Russia
receives for oil without reducing its petroleum exports to world
markets.
So far, India and China have not said if they will join the
price cap mechanism.
Oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri last week said India would
examine the issue when more details are available. He also said
many conversations and proposals were taking place and "we will
see who is participating" in the price cap mechanism.
