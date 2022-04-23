Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia's Putin attends midnight Orthodox Easter mass in Moscow

04/23/2022 | 06:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill leads Easter service in Moscow

(Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Sunday attended an Easter mass conducted by the Russian Orthodox Church, which has strongly backed the Kremlin leader's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Putin, dressed in a dark blue suit, a white shirt and dark purple tie, stood to one side in Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral, holding a lit red candle, live images of the midnight service showed.

The Russian leader crossed himself several times during the ceremony. When Patriarch Kirill announced "Christ has risen", Putin joined the other members of the congregation with the reply "Truly he is risen". He otherwise did not speak.

At an outdoor service in Moscow on Saturday, Kirill said he hoped the conflict in Ukraine would end quickly but did not condemn it. His statements backing Russia's intervention, which has been condemned by Kyiv and Western nations as an act of aggression, have splintered the worldwide Orthodox Church.

Russia says it is carrying out a special military operation in Ukraine aimed at demilitarising and "denazifying" the country. Ukraine and the West reject that as a baseless pretext.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:13aTop U.S. officials to visit Kyiv Sunday, discuss heavy weapons, Ukraine says
RE
02:13aTop U.S. officials to visit Kyiv Sunday, discuss heavy weapons, Ukraine says
RE
01:59aMACRON OR LE PEN : France faces stark choice for president
RE
01:59aMACRON OR LE PEN : France faces stark choice for president
RE
01:51aBritain says Ukraine repelled numerous Russian assaults along the line of contact in Donbas
RE
01:51aBritain says Ukraine repelled numerous Russian assaults along the line of contact in Donbas
RE
01:51aUk military intelligence - poor morale, limited time to reconsti…
RE
01:50aOne person dies in night shelling in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk - governor
RE
01:49aUk military intelligence - despite russia making some territoria…
RE
01:48aUk military intelligence - ukraine has repelled numerous russian…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Robotaxi startup Pony.ai gains taxi license in China city
2Borosil Renewables : Loss of share certificate
3Joveljic scores, LA Galaxy edge road-weary Nashville 1-0
4Australia defends handling of China-Solomons deal; makes tax pledge ahe..
5Hisense Donates Leading Quality Devices to PARIS-SAINT-GERMAIN Endowmen..

HOT NEWS