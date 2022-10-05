Advanced search
Russia's Putin signs law annexing four Ukrainian regions
10/05/2022 | 02:40am EDT
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a law formally annexing four partly Russian-controlled Ukrainian regions, state-owned news agency TASS reported.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
© Reuters 2022
