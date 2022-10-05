Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia's Putin signs law annexing four Ukrainian regions

10/05/2022 | 02:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Putin declares the start of training launches of ballistic missiles as part of a strategic deterrence force exercise, in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a law formally annexing four partly Russian-controlled Ukrainian regions, state-owned news agency TASS reported.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.96% 58.45 Delayed Quote.-19.64%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:06aThai economy seen up 3.0 to 3.5% this year - Finance Minister
RE
03:06aEngine parts makers must cross 'valley of death' to reach EV era
RE
03:03aLebanese lawmaker enters bank branch to demand frozen savings
RE
03:01aGazprom says it will resume gas exports to Italy via Austria
RE
03:01aFTSE 100 Poised to Open Lower Despite Global Gains
DJ
03:00aUK investors pull record $2.7 bln from equity funds in September
RE
02:59aThai economy seen up 3.0 to 3.5% this year - finmin
RE
02:57aResidents near fiery South Korean missile crash 'thought it was a war'
RE
02:53aGermany's EnBW, U.S. Fluence team up for grid stabilisation project
RE
02:52aDenmark's government, on verge of calling an election, launches ad campaign
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Banks financing Musk's Twitter deal face hefty losses
2S.Korea central bank expects inflation to stay high for lengthy period
3Thai rice exporters' association: no impact from floods on exports, for..
4Nokia enhances Industrial portfolio with specialized devices for hazard..
5Musk to proceed with $44bn Twitter takeover in latest U-turn

HOT NEWS