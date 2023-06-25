STORY: Speaking from the German city of Munich, Dr Marina Miron, from King's college Defense Studies Department, said Putin was likely to come out fairly unscathed from Saturday's rapid advance on Moscow by the Wagner group fighters who have since returned to their base.

A deal brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko enabled Prigozhin to go move to Belarus in return for his and the fighters' safety thus avoiding bloodshed.

Led by Prigozhin, a former convict whose forces include thousands of ex-prisoners recruited from Russian jails, Wagner has grown into a sprawling international business with mining interests and fighters in Africa and the Middle East. One challenge would be to find a leader for the Wagner forces stationed in Africa's Mali and Central African Republic, as well as Syria.

This month, Prigozhin defied orders to sign a contract placing his troops under the command of the Defense Ministry. He launched the rebellion on Friday after alleging that the military had killed many of his fighters in an air strike. The Defense Ministry denied this.