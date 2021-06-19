Russia's Putin tries to give ruling party a pre-election boost with spending promises

MOSCOW, June 19 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin sought
on Saturday to give Russia's ruling party a pre-election boost
by promising to spend big on infrastructure, education and
health.
Putin, 68, also announced his key allies, the defence and
foreign ministers, would front the campaign for the ruling
United Russia party for September's parliamentary elections.
The jailed Alexei Navalny, Putin's most prominent domestic
critic, and his allies, are barred from the elections after they
were declared "extremists".
Speaking at its party congress, Putin praised United Russia
for its "ability to renew and constantly develop".
With real wages falling and inflation rising, its ratings
are at a multi-year low, according to a poll by the Levada
Center, an independent pollster. It showed just 27% of Russians
supported the party in March, down from 31% in August.
Putin proposed Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and top
diplomat Sergei Lavrov to head the list of party candidates at
the elections.
"I'm sure that United Russia sets the highest bar for
itself, which is to confirm its leadership position and to
clinch a win at the elections," he said.
Putin did not name Dmitry Medvedev, the party leader and
former president and prime minister, among the top candidates.
Opinion polls have shown Medvedev has a low popularity rating.
Andrei Kolesnikov, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Moscow
Center, said Lavrov and Shoigu were the most popular ministers.
"It's enough to show those two guys to the population, and
it's obvious that this is Putin's party," he said.
Putin proposed extending an infrastructure loans programme
until 2026 and a 100 billion roubles ($1.4 billion) pandemic
recovery programme.
"People's well-being is of the highest value," he said.
He also pledged more funds for road construction and
reiterated his support for a ban on exports of some kinds of
timber from Jan 1. 2022.
Putin helped found the United Russia party 20 years ago, but
has never been a member.
