Russia's Rosatom signs new construction contract for Turkish nuclear plant

ISTANBUL, July 30 (Reuters) - Russia's Rosatom has awarded
TSM Enerji the contract to undertake the remaining construction
work at the $20 billion nuclear power plant it is building in
Akkuyu in southern Turkey, the company said on Saturday.
Akkuyu Nukleer, a Rosatom subsidiary that is building four
reactors at the site on the Mediterranean, said it had signed
the engineering, procurement and construction contract with TSM
after terminating its agreement with Turkish firm IC Ictas.
TSM is owned by three Russia-based companies, according to
the Turkish trade registry.
"All works under current subcontracts will be transferred to
TSM ... Similar new contracts will be signed between TSM and
subcontractors," Akkuyu Nukleer said in a statement, without
saying why the IC Ictas agreement had been terminated.
It said the contract with TSM would ensure work was
completed by previously agreed dates and that workers were paid
on time.
The Turkish government aims to start operating the first
reactor at the total 4,800-megawatt (MW) plant before a general
election next year.
President Tayyip Erdogan has previously suggested that
Turkey could work with Russia on the construction of two further
plants.
The plant is expected to produce up to 10% of the country's
electricity once all four reactors are in operation.
(Reporting by Can Sezer
Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun
Editing by Helen Popper)