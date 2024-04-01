The buyback will not exceed 102.6 billion roubles ($1.13 billion), in line with the volume, which had not been used up during program's previous stages.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alison Williams)
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft said on Monday its board has approved resumption of a share buyback program, extending it to Dec. 31, 2026.
